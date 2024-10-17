Team India posted its third lowest total Test total on Thursday, bowled out for 46 in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. After the opening day of the match was washed out, five India batters got out for ducks on Day 2 as Matt Henry and William O'Rourke grabbed five and four wickets, respectively. This was lowest score at home and third-lowest overall. On the same day when the Indian team suffered a dramatic collapse, veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane shared a post of his training on Instagram.

Considering the timing of his post, fans tried to find a connection, suggesting Rahane was trying to imply something. For the unversed, Rahane is eyeing a comeback into the side, having last played a Test in July last year.

Taking to Instagram, Rahane posted a video where he was seen practising in the nets. "Ready to strike," Rahane captioned a vide.

Here's what fans commented on his post:

"Bro knows the timing to post."

"Rahane bhai saw the opportunity and posted immediately."

"Hahaha. Timing the ball and Timing of the post. On point."

"Great timer, perfet time of posting this practice clip."

Rahane recently led Mumbai to the Irani Cup. However, he failed with the bat in his most recent outing as Baroda stun Mumbai in the Raji Trophy last week.

Meanwhile, New Zealand were 180 for three in their first innings in reply to India's 46 all out.

India crashed to their lowest-ever total in a Test at home, folding in just 31.2 overs with five home batters not even managing to open their accounts.

Rishabh Pant scored 20 while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 13. None of the other Indian batters got a double-digit score.

New Zealand, in complete contrast, batted solidly to gain a lead of 134 runs by the end of the day's play.

Devon Conway (91) and Will Young (33) raised a 75-run partnership after the Kiwis lost Tom Latham (15).

Rachin Ravindra (22) and Daryl Mitchell (14) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day due to bad light.