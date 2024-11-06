Just some days before the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Team India faced an embarrassing and historic clean sweep against New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home. Rohit Sharma and co got completed dominated by the Kiwis in all the departments as the visitors registered a much-deserving win. This was the first time that India faced a clean sweep in a three-match Test series at home. After the loss, Team India has been subjected to severe criticism regarding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's poor form. However, a certain section of fans and experts are also raising questions on the pitch.

On Day 3 of the third Test in Mumbai, India were chasing a target of 147 when they got bundled out for 121. Apart from Rishabh Pant, who scored 64, no other batter was able to cross even the 15-run mark. New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel ran through India's batting lineup and scalped a total of 11 wickets in the match.

Recently, a fan called out the Indian batters for their dismal show, stating that the batters in earlier times used to face the spin greats like Shane Warne and Muralitharan.

Imagine batters from the earlier generation played Murali , Warne , Saqlain on subcontinent tracks . — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) November 3, 2024

Seeing this, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wasted no time and replied by stating that the pitch which was used for the third Test was prepared to assist the spinners only as it was meant only for a 2-3 days encounter.

"Earlier generations batsman's never played on these kind of tracks . These tracks are prepared for 2/3 day test matches . You Don't need Murli, Warne or saqi on these pitches to get the teams out. Anyone can get anyone out," wrote Harbhajan on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier generations batsman's never played on these kind of tracks . These tracks are prepared for 2/3 day test matches . You Don't need Murli, Warne or saqi on these pitches to get the teams out. Anyone can get anyone out https://t.co/xJynSAfDqS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 3, 2024

After the shocking loss against New Zealand, Rohit took full responsibility for the team's debacle.

"Something like this will be a very low point of my career and I take full responsibility for it," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

"Yes absolutely (bitter pill to swallow). Losing a series, a Test match, is never easy... something that is not easily digestible. We didn't play our best cricket. New Zealand played better throughout the series. There were a lot of mistakes we did," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.