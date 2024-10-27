The Indian cricket team's losses in the first two Tests against New Zealand has sent shockwaves in the entire cricketing spectrum. The series loss against the Kiwis means that the Indian team suffered a home loss for the first time in 12 years, having previously been outplayed by England in 2012. In the wake of the results from the first two Tests, the team management has reportedly taken a stern step, cancelling the 'optional training' session for everyone, including senior stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as well as pacers like Jasprit Bumrah.

Traditionally, one of the training session has been kept optional for players. The trend has been such that top batters and seamers would often miss that session and limit themselves to just light training. However, that is no longer the case.

As per a report in Indian Express, the team management has taken away the option of missing a practice session from every single player.

"The team management has asked the players to be present for two days of practice on October 30 and 31. It's compulsory and no one can skip it," the report quoted a source as saying.

India might have lost the Test series to New Zealand, with the visitros already claiming a 0-2 lead, but the third Test in Mumbai still remains a must-win for the team. With the World Test Championship standings in mind, the Indian team can't afford another slip up. Hence, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and other members of the team management, want every single player's participation in all training sessions.

After the conclusion of the Pune Test, the players were reportedly given a break of two days before the reassemble to prepare for the final match of the series. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reportedly drove to Mumbai with their families. Most of the Indian players will be assembling in Mumbai on October 27, along with the support staff.