The Indian cricket team has faced a lot of criticism after suffering a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand in the recently-concluded Test series. The Rohit Sharma-led side was completely outplayed by the visitors and the humiliating results have also put head coach Gautam Gambhir in an uncomfortable position. According to a report, the BCCI will be discussing the series loss in detail and one of the topics will be the pitches used in Pune and Mumbai. During the tenure of Rahul Dravid as head coach, India decided to stop making rank turners in home Tests. However, Gambhir reportedly went back to the tactic despite resistance from part of the team management and India ended up losing both games.

"The decision to go back to rank turners caught a few people in the board by surprise. The new support staff under Gautam Gambhir will be asked about their vision for taking the team forward," Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Unprecedented series defeats against Sri Lanka and New Zealand have placed Gautam Gambhir under immense pressure barely three months into his appointment as the head coach of the Indian team.

He was appointed to the top post amid much fanfare and was also given a rare seat at the selection committee meeting for the tour of Australia. However, his initial report card clearly suggests things aren't looking good for the former India opener.

Unless there is a remarkable turnaround Down Under, Gambhir, who was given a free hand in selection matters, may not have as much say in issues concerning the team in the coming times.

Right after Gambhir took over the reins, India lost an ODI series to Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years, and then New Zealand completed a 3-0 whitewash of his side in Tests at home on Sunday, something the team never experienced in its long cricketing journey.

(With PTI inputs)