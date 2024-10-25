India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir faced plenty of criticism as they replaced Kuldeep Yadav with Washington Sundar in the team's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand. Even India legend Sunil Gavaskar criticised the decision while commentating on the match but Sundar went on to prove everyone wrong. The off-spinner picked up 7 wickets in the innings, with Ashwin claiming the other three as New Zealand were bowled out for 259. With Sundar playing pivotal role for India with the ball, Gambhir couldn't keep calm at the innings break.

Sundar held the red cherry in his hand as he walked back to the Indian dressing room after all ten New Zealand batters were dismissed. Gambhir stood on his feet and continuously clapped for Sundar as the spinner returned from the field. Here's the video:

Sundar was overwhelmed with his success in the innings. At the end of play on Day 1, the spin-bowling all-rounder said that he was grateful to coach Gambhir and captain Rohit for the trust they showed in him.

"It's amazing to be living the dream. I manifested for this to happen in this particular series for a couple of weeks. The way it came through - I wasn't part of the first Test, and I was called for this particular Test and I was given an opportunity to play in the XI. Really grateful to the coach and captain. Unbelievable feeling. I wanted to be very accurate no matter what situation I was bowling in or which batsman I was coming across. It's God's plan. Just came through really well and I just focussed in particular to hit the right areas consistently, change my pace little bit here and there, and really grateful for what happened," he said.

"We genuinely felt it will start spinning from Day 1. It did spin in the first session. But I don't think it did a lot in the second session. Probably settled down - the moisture wasn't there in the second session, but eventually it started spinning again. Unfair for me to choose one to be honest (favourite dismissal). Rachin Ravindra was batting really well, they were getting into a decent position and for me to get his wicket just before tea, and also Daryl Mitchell's wicket just after tea was a gamechanger I guess," he added.