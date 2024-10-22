As India collapsed to 46 all out in the first Test against New Zealand, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwari criticised not only India's selection, but also the apparent lack of common sense in certain decisions taken by the team. Tiwary criticised captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir, emphasizing that their decision to bat despite an entire day being washed out due to rain as a bizarre decision. He also critiqued Gambhir further for not being able to guide Rohit Sharma in his selection process.

"Sometimes I don't understand the decisions. Common sense seems to be lacking. What the coach or captain is trying to prove, is beyond my understanding," Tiwary said, speaking on the Cricbuzz YouTube channel.

"I feel like, whenever there is a new coach or new captain, they try to prove something, and take such decisions," said Tiwary.

Tiwary pointed out that Rohit had even admitted to misreading the pitch. He stated that three pacers should've played, while Ashwin should've bowled more. He also said that Rohit should've been better guided by coach Gautam Gambhir.

"I knew that one of the spinners would be under-bowled, but I never imagined that it would be Ashwin. He has over 500 Test wickets. When you are defending 107, why didn't you bring him in the attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah?" Tiwary continued.

"Good captains also make mistakes, because a lot of things go through your mind. Here, the role of the coach to give constant guidance is very important, but I don't know why that did not happen," he added.

Tiwary also said that pacer Akash Deep's confidence may have been affected after he was dropped from the XI.

Advertisement

"Akash Deep's confidence must've suffered a big blow when he found out he wasn't part of the playing XI against Bangladesh," said Tiwary.

"He was outstanding in the Bangladesh series, and his confidence would've been sky-high. Having seen the conditions on Day 1, he would've been shocked to find out that he'd been dropped from the team," Tiwary added.

India have two more Tests remaining in the series against New Zealand to make a comeback.