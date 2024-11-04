Legendary Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar heavily criticised the batting approach adopted by the Rohit Sharma-led side after their 0-3 Test series whitewash against New Zealand. The Indian batters struggled massively against the New Zealand bowling attack and Gavaskar said that it is the constant "attacking mindset" that is hurting them in Test cricket. In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar pointed out that the over-reliance of aggressive strategies has resulted in players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane not finding a spot in the playing XI. He even cited England's disappointing record in overseas Tests and said that strategies like 'Bazball' has failed to provide consistent results.

"The real issue is the thinking where again the short boundaries and big bats mean that batters, after playing three or four dot balls, think they can change the momentum by going for a big shot," he wrote.

"It may work with the white ball, which doesn't swing, seam, or spin as much, but with the red ball, it's flirting with danger, especially if one has just come in to bat," he added.

Gavaskar further stated that Test cricket batting is mostly against patience and as a result, it is important for Indian batters to play according to the conditions and the opposition.

"Test cricket requires some patience, especially on pitches where the bowlers are getting some assistance, but not many modern batters believe in that. Then there's this new thinking that, come what may, we will play only at breakneck speed in a five-day game, and that means there is not much thought given to tiring the bowler out or waiting for conditions to improve," Gavaskar wrote in the column.

"That's why Pujaras and Rahanes have no place in the Indian team's plans. Pujara wore down the Australian attack, as did Rahane, and so the stroke-makers could take advantage of a tired attack and flog it and make up for a slow but watchful start. That kind of thinking is not there. Now there's this business of belting the ball like England batters are doing and losing badly overseas," he added.