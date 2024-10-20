Indian cricket team batter Shubman Gill missed the first Test match against New Zealand due to a stiff neck but it looks like the youngster is on his road to recovery. During Day 5 of the encounter on Sunday, Gill was spotted in the ground facing throwdowns and he also had a prolonged net batting session. He faced fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mayank Yadav - both travelling reserves for the Indian cricket team - and also played few balls against Akash Deep. With the second Test starting on Thursday, Gill's return can be a massive boost to the Indian cricket team in Pune.

Shubman Gill in the Nets and working hard ahead of Test Match. (RevSportz).



Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put on an unbroken 75 to guide New Zealand to a first Test win in India for 36 years on day five of the rain-hit match in Bengaluru.

Chasing a tricky 107 on a rain-delayed day, New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham without scoring and Devon Conway for 17.

But Young and Ravindra guided the visitors to 110-2 in the first session and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

First-innings centurion Ravindra, a wristy left-hander, looked comfortable as he hit six fours in his 46-ball stay and was named player of the match after the eight-wicket victory.

Young struck the winning boundary, one of his seven fours, as his New Zealand teammates exchanged hugs in the pavilion. He also hit one six, while facing 76 balls.

It was New Zealand's third Test victory in India after their wins in 1969 at Nagpur and at Mumbai in 1988.

"It was extremely difficult. There have been a lot of teams that have come here over that long period of time, so obviously it's a special feeling," Latham told reporters.

"To be in this position, I think the work we did in that first and second innings with the ball and with the bat set up the game for us. A proud moment for this group."

(With AFP inputs)