Team India has been facing severe criticism after facing the historic clean sweep against New Zealand in a three-match Test series. Chasing 147 on Day 3 of the third Test in Mumbai, India got bundled out for 121 and lost the game by 25 runs, resulting in a 0-3 whitewash, their first in a home Test series since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999-2000. This was also for the first time India have been swept 0-3 in in a home series.

After the loss, many questions are being raised on the pitch and performance of the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both the senior players miserably failed to leave a mark in the three-match series.

During the post-match visuals, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was seen having an intense chat with India head coach Gautam Gambhir. The visuals showed Agarkar discussing something with Gambhir, who was standing with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Though nothing has been made clear so far, we can assume that BCCI will be taking some stern steps regarding the future of Kohli and Rohit.

According to a report, there is a high possibility that the five-match Test series against Australia could be the final one for at least two of the four seniors among Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Look, I don't think we can look that far ahead. It's important to focus on the next series, which is Australia," Rohit said when asked for his thoughts on India's Test future given there is limited time left in his captaincy.

"I'm not going to look beyond Australia series. Australia series, for us is now very, very important. We will try and focus on that rather than thinking what happens after," he said.