It was a horrible outing for Indian batters as the Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for 46 on Day 2 of the first Test encounter against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday. Five batters, including Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, were dismissed for a duck as the hosts struggled on a pitch that assisted the fast bowlers. Rishabh Pant was the top-scorer for India with 20 as Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) was the only other batter to register a double-digit score. This was also India's lowest total at home in Test cricket. For New Zealand, Matt Henry took five wickets while William O'Rourke claimed four.

A look at the 10 lowest Test scores by India -

36 - vs Australia - Adelaide 2020

42 - vs England - Lord's 1974

46 - vs New Zealand - Bengaluru 2024

58 - vs Australia - Brisbane 1947

58 - vs England - Manchester 1952

66 - vs South Africa - Durban 1996

67 - vs Australia - Melbourne 1948

75 - vs West Indies - Delhi 1987

76 - vs South Africa - Ahmedabad 2008

78 - vs England - Leeds 2021

India were on Thursday bowled for just 46 runs in their first innings, their lowest total in a home Test on the second day of the rain-hit opening Test against New Zealand.

India's previous lowest score at home was 75, recorded against West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.

The Indian batters struggled to negotiate the conditions, folding in 31.1 overs. As many as five Indian batters returned without bothering the scorer Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts with his 20 off 49 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) was the only other batter to reach double digits.

Matt Henry (5/15), William O'Rourke (4/22), and Tim Southee (1/8) were in fine form, dominating the proceedings as India lost six wickets for just 34 runs during a stunning first session.

In the second session, India could add only 12 runs, losing the remaining four wickets.

(With PTI inputs)