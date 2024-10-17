India experienced a terrible day in their cricket history as the Rohit Sharma-led side were all out for 46 on the first day of the second Test in a three-Test series against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Five stars including Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were out for 0. This is the first instance for India where four of the top seven batters have got out for a duck at home. India were 34/6 at one stage - 34 is the lowest score at the fall of 6th wicket for India at home since 1969. The previous lowest was 27 runs against New Zealand at Hyderabad.

This is also the first time in world cricket since 1888 that five out of a team's top eight batters were dismissed for a duck. The first time-ever it happened was in 1888 when Australia collapsed in a Test match against England. India are the first Asian team to achieve the feat.

India folded for an embarrassing 46 in only 31.2 overs to record their lowest-ever total in 293 home Test matches on Thursday, undone by New Zealand pace attack's brilliant use of the overcast conditions. This 46 all-out, which included five batters getting dismissed for ducks, was the first instance in which the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.

It was also the second time that five Indian batters failing to open their accounts against the Kiwis in a Test at home, after the Mohali Test in 1999. The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home came nearly 37 years ago, against the West Indies in November, 1987 at Delhi.

India's overall lowest, however, was recorded four years ago against Australia when they were shot out for a mere 36 at Adelaide.

Here is a list of India's lowest ever totals in the traditional format:

Home:

46 in 31.2 overs vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2024

75 in 30.4 overs vs West Indies, Delhi, 1987

76 in 20 overs vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008

83 in 27 overs vs New Zealand, Mohali, 1999

88 in 33.3 overs vs New Zealand, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium), 1965

Away:

36 in 21.2 overs vs Australia, Adelaide, 2020

42 in 17 overs vs England, Lord's, 1974

58 in 21.3 overs (eight-ball overs at that time) vs Australia, Brisbane, 1947

58 in 21.4 overs vs England, Manchester, 1952

66 in 34.1 overs vs South Africa, Durban, 1996.

With PTI inputs