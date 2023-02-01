Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has backed veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to retain his place in the playing for the third and final T20I against New Zealand. After registering a narrow win in the second T20I, the hosts now eye a series win, having already sweeped the ODIs 3-0 against the Kiwis. On being asked if young speedster Umran Malik should replace Chahal in the playing XI, Jaffer suggested that the pacer is yet to learn the traits in order to succeed in the format.

"It would be better to have Yuzvendra Chahal as New Zealand struggle against spinners and if there is a wrist-spinner, India must utilize it. As I mentioned previously, Umran Malik struggles in T20 cricket. He is yet to learn the variations needed to succeed in this format. So, in that way, Chahal is a better option," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

Jaffer, however, did suggest a change in the playing XI. Considering recent form, he feels that the team management should rope in Prithvi Shaw for the misfiring Shubman Gill, adding that the former is "better suited for T20 cricket" as compared to the latter.

"If India consider a change, maybe Prithvi Shaw could come in for Shubman Gill because he is in a good form and is better suited for T20 cricket. But otherwise, I'm not concerned a lot about Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi," he added.

Gill, who scored a double century during the ODI series, managed scores of 7 and 11 in the first two T20Is in Ranchi and Lucknow, respectively.

Shaw, on the other hand, is eyeing a comeback, having last played a game for India in July 2021.

