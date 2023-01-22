Team India continued with their blistering form and thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday. After getting a clean sweep in the ODIs against Sri Lanka, the Rohit Sharma-led side has now gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the three-match series. Opting to bowl first, the hosts completely dominated New Zealand as Mohammad Shami claimed a three-wicket haul, and the visitors were bundled out for 108. Apart from him, Mohammed Siraj also rose to the occasion and registered the figures of 1/10 in 6 overs. Team India's pace department looks balanced despite the absence of their veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah has been missing from the team since September 2022 due to a back injury. He was named in the team for the recently concluded ODIs against Sri Lanka but was later ruled out as a precautionary measure. However, Shami stated that Bumrah's absence is always felt in the team and he is hopeful that the 29-year-old will soon return and strengthen the bowling attack.

"The absence of good players is always felt. But if a player gets injured, the game doesn't stop. We do miss him because he is a good bowler. We are hopeful that he returns soon so that the team gets even stronger. He is working on his fitness and we are waiting for him to join the Indian team and complete the setup," Shami said in a post-match press conference.

India's relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series in Raipur on Saturday.

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries.

Sponsored by Vuukle

It was an emphatic win but the sea of fans that had flocked the remotely located Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium for Raipur's first international game was left wanting for more due to the early finish.

Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling reducing New Zealand to a dismal 15 for five after Rohit opted to bowl. The odd ball stopping made the New Zealand batters' job tougher though the Indian openers made batting look easy in the evening.

The third and final ODI will be played in Indore on Tuesday.

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Fight With Federation, Not Government: Wrestlers Amid #Metoo Protests