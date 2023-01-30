Undoubtedly one of the finest batters in T20 cricket's history, Suryakumar Yadav had an indifferent outing in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Sunday. The India star could only score 26 runs from 31 balls as the team struggled to reach 101-run target on a challenging wicket. During the course of his stay on the crease, Suryakumar was also involved in a run-out with Washington Sundar. As Surya expressed his disappointment on being denied a single, Washington ended up sacrificing his wicket for him.

The incident took place in the 15th over of India's batting. Convinced that a single is possible, Suryakumar ran down the wicket but Washington remained uninterested. Surya refused to return and pushed Sundar for a run but the latter remained hesitant.

In the end, Washington sacrificed his wicket by letting Surya touch the crease at the non-striker's end, understanding the importance of the veteran batter's wicket. Here's the video of the incident:

Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten 26 as India edged out New Zealand by six wickets in a low-scoring and tense second Twenty20 international, to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

India restricted New Zealand, who won the opener of the three-match series, to 99-8 with Yuzvendra Chahal leading the spin-charge on a slow and turning pitch in Lucknow.

India then lost regular wickets as the Kiwi bowlers took it into the final over but Suryakumar, along with Hardik Pandya, anchored the tricky run chase to achieve the target with one ball to spare.

The match witnessed 30 overs of spin without a six being hit in either innings.

With AFP inputs

