Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal said that he is against the policy of three captains in different formats. While making his point, Akmal took a sly dig at India skipper Rohit Sharma, saying that the all-format captaincy has already taken its toll on the star batter. To back his claim, Kamran pointed out an incident from the recently-concluded ODI series between India and New Zealand. Incidentally, during the toss of the 2nd ODI between the two side, Rohit had a brain-freezing moment as he forgot what to do after winnings the toss.

Akmal also lauded Virat Kohli for efficiently leading the Indian team for five years, across formats.

"You can have two captains, for sure. You can manage workload that way. It's not easy to captain in all three formats. Virat Kohli ki himmat hai vo 5 saal nikaal gaya, Rohit Sharma ko ek saal nahi hua aur uski haalat dekh lo kya ho gayi. Toss me bataana bhool gaya ki batting karni hai ya bowling (Virat was brave that he led the team for five years across formats. Rohit hasn't even completed a year, and you look at his condition. He even forgot at the toss if he wants to bat or bowl)," Akmal said on Salman Butt's YouTube channel.

"I don't support three captains for three different formats. You can have two captains. Also, there's no time to change a captain now, because you have a World Cup coming up. You could've made the change after the T20 World Cup last year, because the new captain would've had some experience by then," he added.

Rohit's captaincy was under the scanner last year after the Indian team failed to reach the final of the Asia Cup, as well as the T20 World Cup.

On Tuesday, Rohit ended his century drought as India defeated New Zealand to sweep the series.

