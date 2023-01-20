Team India have been penalised 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate in the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. The hosts took a 1-0 in three-match series after beating the Kiwis by 12 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side was ruled to be three overs short of their target by ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee, Javagal Srinath. India captain Rohit pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the proposed sanction.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC said in a statement.

"On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal leveled the charge," the statement added.

In the first ODI, Shubman Gill smashed 208 off 149 balls and became the youngest batter to score a double century in ODI cricket.

He helped India post a formidable total of 349-8 after an innings spanning 149 balls and featuring 19 fours and nine sixes.

Rohit was the first man out for 34 and Virat Kohli soon followed for just eight after he was bowled by Santner.

Ishan Kishan, who made 210 last month against Bangladesh, was removed cheaply by Lockie Ferguson but Gill received timely support from Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Hardik Pandya (28).

He hit three straight sixes off Ferguson to bring up his double century before holing out to deep mid-wicket in the final over.

In reply, Finn Allen struck a breezy 40 at the top of the order but New Zealand were facing a heavy defeat once Siraj removed Latham for the sixth wicket.

Bracewell was then joined by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who hit 57 of 45 balls as part of an impressive 162-run partnership before falling to Siraj.

Bracewell smacked 12 fours and 10 sixes but finished on the losing side as Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-46.

(With AFP Inputs)

