Team India have taken 1-0 lead over New Zealand in the three-match series after they registered a 12-run victory in the first ODI. The hosts posted a total of 349/8 in 50 overs after Shubman Gill rose to the occasion and slammed his maiden ODI double hundred. Later, Mohammed Siraj took a four-wicket haul as New Zealand were bundled out for 337. Ahead of the second ODI, the Rohit Sharma led-side has reached Raipur as the match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

On the eve of the second ODI, BCCI posted a video on Twitter in which, veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was seen giving a dressing room tour to all the viewers. However, a moment in the video grabbed everyone's attention where skipper Rohit Sharma passed a hilarious comment on Chahal's "future".

In the video, Chahal showed a massage table to the viewers and said, "Yeh humara massage table hai. Jab bhi kisi ko back relief ya koi treatment chahiye hota hai, toh vo iss table pe hota hai. (This is our massage table. Whenever someone needs back relief or any kind of treatment, then it is given on this table.)."

Suddenly, Rohit appeared in the frame and said, "Acha future hai tera. (Your future is bright.)." The Indian skipper's comment left the 32-year-old spinner in splits as he could not control his laughter.

Chahal played only in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, where he scalped one wicket. He was also benched for the first ODI against New Zealand.

