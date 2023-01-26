MS Dhoni met the Indian cricket team players ahead of their first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on social media on Thursday in which Dhoni could be seen meeting the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. It is worth noting that the first India vs New Zealand T20I that is scheduled to take place on Friday will be held in Ranchi, which is also MS Dhoni's home town.

Watch the video Of MS Dhoni meeting India players here:

India are set for a T20 appetiser ahead of their marquee Test series against Australia when they face the touring New Zealand in a three-match series beginning in Ranchi on Friday.

With less than two weeks left for the Border Gavaskar Trophy matches against Australia that will determine India's World Test Championship final fate, a T20 series in the midst of a packed ODI calendar ahead of the 50-over World Cup may seem purposeless.

As a result, Hardik Pandya, who led a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back leading the T20 side with some regulars and fringe players in the squad.

While skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are being rested, the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav will get an extended run before they assemble for Test series camp at Nagpur from February 2.

There is also the welcome addition of attacking Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw, who returns to the team on the back of a series of superlative performances in the domestic cricket including a record-breaking 379 against Assam in the Ranji Trophy.

