Devon Conway was handed a lifeline during the third ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday when Ishan Kishan missed on an easy stumping. Conway went on to score 138 off 100 deliveries but it was not enough to clinch the win for the visitors. The ball from Yuzvendra Chahal completely surprised the Kiwi opener, but with the batsman out of the crease, Kishan was unable to collect it properly as the opportunity was missed. Kishan was visibly upset with the miss and the expressions from both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the incident quickly went viral on various social media platforms.

See Pics: Kohli, Rohit Stunned As Kishan Misses Stumping Opportunity vs NZ

#IndvNZ Stumping missed and Conway survives.. Ishan Kishan tried to cover the line but could not grab it..



The reactions of Rohit , Yuzi and King after that miss.. pic.twitter.com/3XGmXKWuwO — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 24, 2023

Talking about the match, Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI hundred in three years while Shubman Gill continued his domination with another sublime ton as India completed a clean sweep with a 90-run win over New Zealand in the third match in Indore on Tuesday. Batters from both sides lit up the dead rubber as 680 runs were scored at the Holkar Stadium. Rohit (101 off 85 balls) got to the three-figure mark for the first time since January 2020 while Gill (112 off 78) scored his fourth ODI hundred to take India to 385 for nine.

Following twin failures, the New Zealand top-order put up a much better show. Devon Conway (138) stitched crucial partnerships but Shardul Thakur (3/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/62) regularly struck to bowl out the Black Caps for 295 in 41.2 overs.

It was India's second consecutive clean sweep, having beaten Sri Lanka last week.

After Hardik Pandya (1/37) got rid of Finn Allen (0), Conway shared 106 runs with Henry Nicholls and 78 runs with Daryl Mitchell (24).

In the absence of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, the Indian bowlers struggled initially, leaking runs as Conway tonked the ball all around the park.

Shardul, however, managed to turn the game, as he took back-to-back wickets of Mitchell and Tom Latham (0) in the 26th over.

In his next over, Thakur sent Glenn Phillips (5) packing with a cross-seamed delivery.

Umran Malik (1/52) then got Conway as the centurion pulled awkwardly with Rohit doing the rest at midwicket as the match seemed to slip out of New Zealand's grasp.

The spin duo of Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) then cleaned up the tail.

With PTI inputs

