Young India batter Ishan Kishan was involved in a terrible mix-up with Virat Kohli during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand. Ishan, looking to make the most of the excellent start given by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, looked interested in making an attempt for a run but gave up in the middle. Kohli, who was keen to reach the other end of the pitch, didn't notice that Ishan had a change of mind and the result was a run-out. Despite being closer to the striker's end, it was Ishan who was eventually run out while Virat survived.

The incident took place in the 35th over, with Ishan Kishan facing Jacob Duffy. The left-handed batter tapped the ball straight to cover for a quick single but got involved in a yes-no with the non-striker's end.

Kohli was in his full stride as he believed a run was possible but Ishan's mind was saying the opposite. In the end, both batters returned to the same end, with Kohli making the crease before his partner.

Ishan seemed reluctant to return to the crease, probably deciding to ‘sacrifice' his wicket for the senior batter. Here's the video:

Kohli looked good to register another big knock but was dismissed for 36 off 27 balls. Earlier, India's opening batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill brought up individual centuries to lay a strong foundation for the team.

It was the first ODI hundred for India skipper Rohit in three years while Gill continued his terrific form, having scored a double hundred in the first match of the series. He also scored an unbeaten 40 in the second match to emerge as the joint-top scoring player in a 3-match ODI series, tied with Babar Azam at the top.

