Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is one of the most prominent players of Team India currently. Making his debut in 2021, the 24-year-old cricketer, has played 13 ODIs and scored a whopping total of 507 runs. In T20Is, Ishan has played 24 matches and scored 629 runs, laced with four half-centuries. Ishan also smashed a record-breaking fastest double hundred (210 off 131 balls) in the third ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh, in December last year. However, the Patna-born cricketer, who grew up in Jharkhand, stated that he has always idolized former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a video posted on BCCI Twitter, Ishan said, "My cricketing idol while growing up was MS Dhoni, who came from the same place and also played for Jharkhand, so I really wanted to fill his shoes, and now that I am here, I will make sure that I make my team win so many other games."

Secret behind jersey number

Getting the legendary @msdhoni's autograph

Favourite cuisine



Get to know @ishankishan51 ahead of #INDvNZ T20I opener in Ranchi #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/neltBDKyiI — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2023

The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper also revealed that the most memorable moment of this life was to take an autograph from Dhoni, when he was just 18 years old.

"The one time I asked for an autograph was from MS Dhoni. When I was 18 years old and I finally saw him for the first time. It was a very memorable moment for me, and it still is. And I am proud to have his autograph on my bat," Ishan said.

Ishan smashed his maiden ODI double hundred in the third match against Bangladesh in December last year. However, he was benched in the entire three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, where India eventually clean swept 3-0.

He later made a comeback in the ODIs against New Zealand, where he failed to give an impressive performance and could fetch scores like 5, 8*, and 17 in three matches.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

"Federation's First Response Is Denial": Journalist On #MeToo Protests