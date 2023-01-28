It was a homecoming for Ishan Kishan during the first T20I encounter between India and New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday. Although the hosts were beaten by 21 runs after a disappointing performance by the batsmen, Kishan impressed his home crowd by a brilliant direct hit to dismiss Michael Bracewell. During the 18th over of the New Zealand innings, Daryll Mitchell was unable to hit the ball properly and it hit his thigh pad to roll slowly towards the keeper. Kishan showed brilliant presence of mind to pick up the ball quickly and pull off a direct hit to make sure that the batsman was unable to reach the crease in time.

New Zealand produced a dominating performance with bat and ball to defeat India by 21 runs in the opening T20I of the three-match series at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

New Zealand now lead the three-match series 1-0.

Chasing a target of 177, Washington Sundar scored the highest for Team India with 50 of 28 deliveries while vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav played a gritty knock of 47 runs. For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Devon Conway's gritty fifty and Daryl Mitchell's blistering knock of 59 propelled New Zealand to 176/6 against India.

Mitchell scored the highest runs for New Zealand and his 59 came of 30 balls. Devon Conway contributed with a knock of 52. Arshdeep Singh conceded most runs for India with New Zealand batsmen scoring 51 in four overs of his spell.

