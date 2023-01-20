India and New Zealand will be facing each other in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. India edged past New Zealand by 12 runs in the first match and they will aim to seal the series when the two sides meet each other for the second game in Raipur. On the other hand, guests New Zealand will be needing a win to stay alive in the fight. Eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who had starred in the first game with a double century.

When will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, January 21.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

