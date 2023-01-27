IND vs NZ, 1st T20I Live Updates: New Zealand are five wickets down against India in the first T20I at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. Devon Conway slammed his ninth half-century, but was dismissed soon after on 52 as the Kiwis lost two wickets in the same over. Earlier, Washington Sundar struck twice in the fifth over to dismiss the dangerous looking Finn Allen (35) and Mark Chapman (0). After clinching the three-match ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand, Team India now eye a winning start in the T20Is. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the hosts will be led by Hardik Pandya, who earlier guided the team to 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the shortest format. It will be a thrilling encounter as both the teams will look to put their best foot forward. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I Match between India and New Zealand straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi

January 27 2023 20:27 (IST) IND vs NZ: RUN OUT! CAUGHT WELL SHORT! Mitchell misses, Bracewell wants to sneak in a leg-bye, but Ishan Kishan is too quick for him. Hits the stumps

Michael Bracewell run out (Ishan Kishan) 1 (2) CAUGHT WELL SHORT! Mitchell misses, Bracewell wants to sneak in a leg-bye, but Ishan Kishan is too quick for him. Hits the stumps

January 27 2023 20:26 (IST) IND vs NZ: OUT! Conway holes out to long-off. He departs on 52. Conway sees it in his zone and looks to clear long-off. It is perhaps just short of driving length, and he is on the crease

January 27 2023 20:13 (IST) IND vs NZ: MITCHELL SURVIVES! India take the DRS for a bat-pad catch to the keeper. It took longer than expected for the cameras to show the replay. But, Mitchell survives

January 27 2023 19:57 (IST) IND vs NZ: FOUR RUNS! BIG OVER! Short of a length, wide, and Phillips beats backward point with the cut. That will bring up the 50-run stand.

January 27 2023 19:49 (IST) IND vs NZ: DRINKS BREAK! New Zealand are 79/2 halfway into their innings. 180 from here would be good, even less. But you can't doubt India batting.

January 27 2023 19:30 (IST) IND vs NZ: TAKEN! Sundar with a flying catch to end Chapman's stay. Two wickets in the same over for the all-rounder. NZ's rapid start has been dent by quick wickets.

Mark Chapman c & b Washington Sundar 0 (4) Sundar with a flying catch to end Chapman's stay. Two wickets in the same over for the all-rounder. NZ's rapid start has been dent by quick wickets.

January 27 2023 19:28 (IST) IND vs NZ: OUT! Allen falls on 35. Washington Sundar with the breakthrough for India. He was playing well. SKY moves to his right at deep midwicket and takes it

Finn Allen c Yadav b Washington Sundar 35 (23) Allen falls on 35. Washington Sundar with the breakthrough for India. He was playing well. SKY moves to his right at deep midwicket and takes it

January 27 2023 19:20 (IST) IND vs NZ: SIX RUNS! First six of the match! Allen has bludgeoned this over wide long-off. He looks like a different player in this format.

January 27 2023 19:10 (IST) IND vs NZ: BACK-TO-BACK 4s! Back-to-back boundaries for Finn Allen. New Zealand are up and running

January 27 2023 19:04 (IST) IND vs NZ: PLAY BALL! With MS Dhoni in attendance, we are underway here in Ranchi.

January 27 2023 18:33 (IST) IND vs NZ: HARDIK WINS TOSS! Hardik Pandya wins toss and India will bowl first against New Zealand. Yuzi, Mukesh, Jitesh and Prithvi miss out

Hardik Pandya wins toss and India will bowl first against New Zealand. Yuzi, Mukesh, Jitesh and Prithvi miss out

January 27 2023 18:00 (IST) IND vs NZ: HELLO! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this 1st T20I between India and New Zealand from the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi

