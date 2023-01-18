IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Live Updates: Shubman Gill completed a brilliant half century but India lost three wickets quickly as Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan were dismissed. India are facing New Zealand in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Earlier, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat first against the Kiwis. India make three changes as Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur replace KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be high on confidence after defeating Sri Lanka comprehensively in the recently concluded series. Virat Kohli was the wrecker-in-chief for India with two brilliant centuries. On the other hand, the Kiwis will have a tough time with Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult all unavailable for the first match of the series. The visitors, however, are oozing with confidence, after toppling Pakistan last week.(LIVE SCORECARD)

India XI: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (wk/c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 1st ODI Match between India and New Zealand straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

IND vs NZ: FOUR Suryakumar Yadav thrashes Michael Bracewell and gets a boundary on his delivery. Suryakumar Yadav gets down on one leg and sweeps it hard through the backward square leg and steals four runs.

IND 137/3 (22.2 overs)

IND vs NZ: ISHAN KISHAN OUT! A pacy delivery from Lockie Ferguson was Ishan Kishan is caught behind for 5. The left-hander was struggling to score runs and India lose their third wicket!

FIFTY FOR GILL! A six off Micheal Bracewell and it is fifty for Shubman Gill! What a knock from the youngster as he brings up his 6th ODI fifty.

IND vs NZ: GILL NEAR HALF CENTURY! It has been a patient innings from Shubman Gill as India lost two massive wickets in the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, the youngster is now just 6 runs away from a well-deserved half century.

IND vs NZ: KOHLI OUT! This is not what the crowd wanted! A straight delivery from Mitchell Santner and it crashes into the off stump as Virat Kohli is left stunned. Huge wicket for New Zealand after India dominated the opening proceedings.

IND vs NZ: KOHLI IS HERE! Virat Kohli continues to look in tremendous form as a slight push off a Henry Shipley boundary flies off the boundary!

IND vs NZ: GILL CARRIES ON! A wayward delivery from Mitchell Santner and Shubman Gill scores a welcome boundary through fine leg.

IND vs NZ: ROHIT DEPARTS! India lose their first wicket as Rohit Sharma is caught in the deep for 34! A comfortable catch for Daryll Mitchell as Blair Tickner strikes for New Zealand.

IND vs NZ: GILL JOINS THE PARTY! Shubman Gill started the innings slowly but he is not looking to take a backseat to Rohit Sharma as the youngster slammed Blair Tickner for back-to-back boundaries.

IND vs NZ: LUCKY BOUNDARY! A thick outside edge from Rohit Sharma flew to the third-man boundary and it was unlucky for Lockie Ferguson as there were no fielders at second slip. A lucky four for India!

IND vs NZ: INDIA GOING STEADY! It has been a solid start for India as openers - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - are looking to take minimum risks and are happy with a more cautious approach. IND 39/0 after 7 overs.

IND vs NZ: SIX RUNS! Rohit is on the charge! You won't see a pull like that very often. All about the timing

IND vs NZ: BOUNDARY! Gill fancies a pull off the front foot, but he mistimes it. Luckily, the ball sails over the head of the keeper. He will collect four runs

IND vs NZ: PULLED AWAY! Pitched up on the leg, and Rohit gets inside the line, and helps this over the infield with a short-arm pull.

IND vs NZ: FOUR RUNS! Gill places it beautifully! Top shot to get off the mark

IND vs NZ: FOUR RUNS! Loose full toss and Rohit obliges. He has had enough of a sighter and drives it through covers for four

IND: 6/0 (0.6)

IND vs NZ: WE ARE UNDERWAY! Shipley starts off with a wide. There is definitely some movement in this track.

IND vs NZ: WE ARE NEARLY THERE! New Zealand definitely pose a different challenge to India, as compared to Sri Lanka. After all, they are the no.1 ODI team in the world

IND vs NZ: KIWIS WILL MISS KEY STARS! So, no Williamson, no Southee and no Ish Sodhi for the Kiwis. Trent Boult also not available. Looks like a depleted team.

IND vs NZ: ROHIT OPTS TO BAT! India have won the toss and captain Rohit Sharma has opted to bat. India make three changes. KL Rahul, Iyer and Axar are replaced by Hardik, Thakur and Kishan

IND vs NZ: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for all the updates

