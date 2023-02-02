The Indian cricket team completely outplayed New Zealand in the 3rd T20I of the series, securing a 168-run to wrap up the series 2-1. In what was the second-highest victory for a team in T20Is (for Test playing nations) and the highest against a Test-playing nation, the Hardik Pandya-led side also became the first team in the history of the game to secure 50 T20I series wins at home. The 2-1 triumph marked a half-century for the Indian cricket team when it comes to T20I series triumphs at home.

It was Shubman Gill who laid a strong foundation for India, scoring his maiden ton in the format. In the process, Gill completed centuries in all three formats of the game, a feat not held by many in the game.

Gill recorded his maiden T20 century for India as he steered the team to 234-4 after they elected to bat first at the world's biggest cricket ground in Ahmedabad.

Indian bowlers skittled out the Kiwis for a paltry 66 in 12.1 overs for a 2-1 series win. The hosts had whitewashed the Kiwis in three one-day matches.

The huge victory was India's biggest ever in T20 internationals and the biggest margin by runs in a match played between two Test-playing nations.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Gill put on 103 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who made 30 and then took four wickets with his pace bowling, at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Zealand made a horrendous start to their mammoth chase as they lost their top four for just seven runs inside three overs as Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the second over of the innings.

Suryakumar took two spectacular catches at first slip off Pandya's pace bowling to send back Finn Allen, for three, and Glenn Phillips, for two.

Tearaway quick Umran Malik bowled Bracewell before Daryl Mitchell, who made 35, and skipper Mitchell Santner attempted to resist.

Arshdeep, Umran and Shivam Mavi took two wickets each.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

For First Women's Premier League, Record Bids Worth Rs 4,670 Crore For Five Teams