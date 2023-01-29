Team India lost the first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday. After sweeping the ODIs 3-0, India failed to carry the momentum forward as the Kiwis won the match by 21 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series. After India's defeat, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria criticised captain Hardik Pandya, saying that the star all-rounder struggled tactically. Kaneria said that Hardik failed to rotate his bowlers smartly, adding that the latter didn't have any plans.

"Hardik Pandya was not smart with his rotation of bowlers. He brought Shivam Mavi into the attack very late. He should have been brought in early. He could have also used Deepak Hooda a bit more, given the amount of turn that was on offer. This is where Hardik missed a trick or two, tactically. He didn't seem to have any plans," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria also questioned Hardik's role as a bowler, saying that he didn't bowl well with the new ball.

"The Indian bowlers leaked a lot of runs. Hardik Pandya didn't bowl well with the new ball. He did not hit the right areas and conceded 33 runs in his three overs," he added.

For New Zealand, Opener Devon Conway made 52 off 35 balls and Daryly Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 59 as the Kiwis posted 176/6 after being invited to bat first in Ranchi.

In reply, India were restricted to 155/9, with Washington Sundar smashing a gritty half-century.

Sundar survived three dropped catches to hit 50 off 28 balls after Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Hardik Pandya (21) had stitiched a partnership of 68.

(With AFP Inputs)

