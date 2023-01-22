India defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. What followed was a sensational laser show at the venue -- Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, which hosted its first-ever international game. While the Indian players dominated the show when the game was on, the organisers took over the charge after India's victory and mesmerised one and all with a dazzling laser show of multi-coloured lights. The cherry on the cake was the fans signing 'Vande Mataram' amid the light show.

Watch the video here:

Laser show and Vande Mataram at the Raipur Stadium.



What a beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/f3LAhCm10K — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2023

Talking about the match in detail, India's relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the series. The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries. It was an emphatic win but the sea of fans that had flocked the remotely located Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium for Raipur's first international game was left wanting for more due to the early finish.

Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling reducing New Zealand to a dismal 15 for five after Rohit opted to bowl. The odd ball stopping made the New Zealand batters' job tougher though the Indian openers made batting look easy in the evening.

(With PTI Inputs)

