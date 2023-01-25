Shubman Gill's recent form augurs well for the Indian cricket team with the ODI World Cup at home in a few months' time. The young opener hit his fourth ODI ton in 21 matches on Tuesday when he scored 112 against New Zealand in Indore. He is averaging 73.76 in the 50-over format currently. As Gill touched the 112-run mark in the match at Indore, he matched Pakistan captain Babar Azam's record of scoring the joint-most runs (360) in a three-match ODI series. Gill also has a ton in the Test format.

In a video interview that was aired on Star Sports on Tuesday, Shubman was asked the tricky question of choosing between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. The 23-year-old Shubman replied: "I think Virat Bhai because...Sachin sir is the reason why I started playing cricket because my dad was his huge fan. When he retired, I was too young to understand cricket. By the time I started to understand cricket a little more, I would say Virat bhai because I have learnt a lot from him as a batter."

Talking about the third ODI, Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI century in three years while Shubman Gill continued his explosive run to power India to 385 for nine. The two put up a belligerent 212-run opening stand as Rohit (101 off 85 balls) got to the three-figure mark for the first time since January 2020. Gill (112 off 78) got his fourth ODI hundred.

Rahul Dravid joked on the eve of the match that bowlers don't want to bowl as soon as they land in Indore because of the batter-friendly conditions. The batting great had a point. Even during the chase, New Zealand batters made merry and Devon Conway scored a ton.

