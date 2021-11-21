India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who walks out?
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Martin Guptill b Mitchell Santner.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Just short! Really well bowled. Tosses it up this time and lands it on off, Yadav looks to go over covers but this one turns away a little. It goes more off the outer half uppishly towards point. Boult dives forward but it lands short.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Yadav pushes it to covers.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries bowling it on the pads again, slips it down the leg side. Wided again.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the pads, Yadav works it to mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side, Yadav looks to flick but misses. Wided.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to the middle.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Mitchell Santner gets himself on and strikes on his second ball. Welcome wicket as this stand was taking the game away. Another quicker one outside off, Kishan looks to use the pace and guide it down to third man but it goes off the outside edge and the keeper, Tim Seifert makes no mistake. Can the Kiwis build from here?
6.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! An arm ball, this goes on with the arm outside off. Kishan looks to push at it but misses.
Mitchell Santner to roll his fingers.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timed beautifully and that ends a huge 6th. 20 from it and India are 69 for 0 after the first 6. A full toss on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. Races away to the fence.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is trademark Rohit Sharma! So nonchalant! Shorter and on the pads, Rohit just helps it on its way over the square leg fence for a biggie.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Kishan guides it to point and gets to the other end.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yet another boundary! Kishan now is into his element! Full and on middle, Kishan hits it over mid on. Goes for a one-bounce boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker outside off, it is jammed out towards mid off for one.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a gift! A full toss, the slower one does not come out right. Rohit places it through covers. 50 up for India in style.
