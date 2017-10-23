Gate To Be Named After Virender Sehwag At Kotla

Gate number two of the Kotla will be named after Sehwag on October 31

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has decided to name a gate of the Feroz Shah Kotla ground after former India opener Virender Sehwag. Gate number two of the Kotla will be named after Sehwag on October 31, a day before the opening T20 International between India and New Zealand. "The erstwhile management had in recognition of Mr. Virender Sehwags' many accomplishments promised to name Gate no. 2 as the 'Virender Sehwag' gate and I am giving effect to that promise," said DDCA administrator, Justice (retired) Vikramjit Sen, in a statement.

"This is the first of many other initiatives that are being implemented to recognise the contribution of cricketers who have richly contributed to the DDCA.

"A Committee has been formed to assess and recommend other stalwarts from DDCA whose contribution should be recognised and reflected at various parts of the stadium," he added.