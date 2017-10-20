On Birthday, Virender Sehwag Gets Taste Of His Own Medicine

Virender Sehwag's second innings (on social media) has been as interesting as his first (on the field). The former India opener has made it a habit to tweet birthday wishes to his former teammates and friends in a rather unique manner. As Sehwag turned 39 on he was given a taste of his own medicine by some of his Twitter 'victims'. Photographer Atul Kasbekar trumped most of Sehwag's cricket buddies as he come up with a greeting that drew the loudest cheer.

Happy birthday @virendersehwag



The only Indian batsman who could be in the film #300 and in the sequel...!!!

?????????? pic.twitter.com/mMUezA9Dju — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 20, 2017

Viru received plenty of wishes from fans, followers and international cricketers, past and present.

Happy Birthday @virendersehwag

Simple. Fun. Devastating.

In cricket, and in Twitter. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 20, 2017

Happy birthday @virendersehwag most destructive opening batsmen in history of cricket. Stay blessed Viru Bhai. Keep entertaining. #Legend pic.twitter.com/eLFTy2E0Kp — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 20, 2017

Happy bday @virendersehwag Thanks for teaching us the meaning of the word Fearless!Wish I could have seen one 300 from the non strikers end! — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) October 20, 2017

Sehwag was in contention for Indian cricket team's coaching role after Anil Kumble stepped down earlier in the year. However, BCCI handed the job to former team director Ravi Shastri. When asked why he wasn't preferred over Shastri, Sehwag replied in typical fashion, saying he did not have any 'setting' with the Indian cricket board.