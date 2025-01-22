Story ProgressBack to home
India vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl vs England
India vs England 1st T20I LIVE Score: Pacer Mohammed Shami is set to make his India comeback after 14-months as the hosts take on England in the first T20I of a five-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
India vs England, 1st T20I LIVE Updates:
India vs England LIVE Updates: Pacer Mohammed Shami is set to make his India comeback after 14-months as the hosts take on England in the first T20I of a five-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Shami, who last played for India in November 2023, is hoping to regain full fitness ahead of next month's all-important Champions Trophy. Shami's return will be a huge boost for India, especially with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status still unknown. England, on the other hand, named their playing XI on the eve of the series-opener. (Live Scorecard)
England Tour of India 2025 LIVE Updates: India vs England LIVE Score, 1st T20I, Straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- 18:29 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Live: Pitch report"The six-hitting festival starts today here at this iconic Eden Gardens Stadium. The average sixes hit in the last two years is 10 per innings in a T20 game. Dimensions - 59m and 66m square, straight down the ground is 75m. There's a nice tinge of green, not overly green and I don't think it's going to do a whole lot but it'll do enough. It'll carry a little bit as well. The tall England bowlers will get a little bit out of the surface. Generally this is a high-scoring venue. There'll be a lot of runs scored here. More carry and pace on this surface."
- 18:28 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Live: Shami bowling in netsA brilliant news for all the Indian fans out there. According to the latest visuals coming in from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, pacer Mohammed Shami can be seen bowling in the nets ahead of the toss. It is highly likely that he will be in the Playing XI in today's match.
- 18:23 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Live: Archer in focusLike Mohammed Shami, England's fiery pacer Jofra Archer will be under the spotlight as he returns from injury to lead their pace attack ahead of the Champions Trophy. But conditions in India, with the possibility of heavy evening dew, could pose a challenge for bowlers. The squad also includes pace bowler Mark Wood following his recovery from a right elbow injury.
- 18:17 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Live: All eyes on Jacob BethellEngland will miss key players Reece Topley, Sam Curran, and Will Jacks, but promising 21-year-old Jacob Bethell, who impressed in the ODI series against the West Indies last year, will look to shine. Bethell has averaged 57.66 and struck at 167.96 in his seven T20I appearances.
- 18:11 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Live: New era for EnglandFor the Jos Buttler-led England, the series marks a new chapter under head coach Brendon McCullum, who signed a three-year contract following Matthew Mott's resignation following their T20 World Cup exit. Known for revolutionising Test cricket with his aggressive 'Bazball' approach, McCullum will now seek to replicate that success in the limited-overs format.
- 18:05 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Live: India's strong batting lineupIndia's batting in the T20I format is one of the deadliest. With the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, it is difficult for every opposition to deal against India. The hosts will once again look to cast their magic with the bat against England.
- 17:58 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Live: Will Rinku get a chance?Talented batter Rinku Singh needs no introduction as his bat speaks for him. Ever since his debut for India, he has played many match-winning knocks. However, the problem of plenty is haunting Rinku's spot in the team. With the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, it will be a daunting task for the team management of finalise India's perfect Playing XI against England.
- 17:44 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Live: Axar's new beginningAll-rounder Axar Patel will debut as India's vice-captain in the T20I format. He has been rewarded for his stellar all-round contributions in India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean last year. Axar played a crucial knock of 47 off 31 balls in the final against South Africa and took nine wickets at an average of 19.22 across eight matches.
- 17:43 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Live: Shami in India's Champions Trophy squadFollowing his inclusion in India's Champions Trophy squad, Shami's return will garner national attention. With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah nursing a back injury and his Champions Trophy participation doubtful, Shami's comeback assumes greater significance. The 34-year-old made his competitive return in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, guiding them to their first win of the season with a seven-wicket haul. He followed it up with impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (11 wickets) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (five wickets).
- 17:41 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Live: Mohammed Shami in focusFit-again India pacer Mohammed Shami's comeback would be keenly watched in the T20Is against England. Shami was sidelined after the lost ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on November 19, 2023 due to an ankle injury that required surgery. The recovery from that was followed by swelling on his left knee during the domestic comeback some weeks back.
