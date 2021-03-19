The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a strong 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England on Friday. India included three fresh faces in their ODI setup -- Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna. Krunal, who has played 18 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), shared a picture of him in the India jersey and said he is ready to give it his all. "Honoured and grateful to have the opportunity to represent my country once again Ready to give it my all," he tweeted.

Honoured and grateful to have the opportunity to represent my country once again Ready to give it my all.

Prasidh Krishna who has done well for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) said being called up to play for the country is like a dream come true moment for him.

Feels surreal when you get the call to play for your country

It's like a dream come true. Excited to play my part and contribute to the success of the team.

Thanks @BCCI. Can't wait to get started.

While Suryakumar was named in the squad after impressing one and all with his maiden T20I half-century on Thursday, Krunal was rewarded for his performances in the domestic 50-over tournament -- Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The left-handed all-rounder scored 388 runs from five matches at a staggering average of 129.33, including a 133 not out against Chhattisgarh.

He also picked up five wickets while keeping the run-rate down.

Krishna, the 25-year-old pacer, also did well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, accounting for 14 dismissals while giving away runs at 5.44.

The three-match ODI series will begin on March 23 in Pune. All the matches will be played behind closed doors and at the same venue.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.