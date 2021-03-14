Mumbai beat Uttar Pradesh by six wickets to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy title. Aditya Tare hit a brilliant unbeaten 118 to help Mumbai chase 313 to win the domestic one-day trophy. Uttar Pradesh rode on the back of opener Madhav Kaushik's brilliant unbeaten 158 off 156 deliveries to post 312/4 after winning the toss and electing to bat. Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw, who has been in stunning form this season in the tournament, led from the front as he got his team off to a strong start in the chase. Shaw blitzed 73 off 39 deliveries to put Mumbai in control, before Aditya Tare saw the team through with a brilliant century, which included 18 boundaries.

On the way to leading Mumbai to the title, Prithvi Shaw also created a new record as he became the first player to score over 800 runs in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

