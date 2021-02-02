Batsman KL Rahul on Tuesday said that he has completed his rehab and now he is looking forward to the upcoming Test series against England. "Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent India. Looking forward to the home series," tweeted Rahul. In December 2020, Rahul was ruled out from the last two Tests against Australia. The decision was taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the team's practice session.

Glad to have completed my rehab strong.

No better feeling than being back fit and healthy

Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent

Looking forward to the home series pic.twitter.com/TsGc6HErPr — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 2, 2021

Rahul then returned to India and headed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

The Indian cricket team finally began their nets session on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5 at Chennai.

Head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the players by giving a rousing speech and then the entire team hit the nets to prepare for the series.

"Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG," tweeted BCCI.

The Virat Kohli-led India squad had their first outdoor training session on Monday ahead of the first Test against England.

Three RT-PCR tests for coronavirus were conducted at regular intervals and all the Indian players were tested negative.

The hosts were then cleared to begin their nets sessions from Tuesday as they have completed the six-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, the England squad also returned negative results in their third coronavirus test done on Sunday and the players are out of quarantine.

The Joe Root-led squad will begin training later today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The England squad will practice for the first time as a full group for three hours later today to get into the groove ahead of the four-match Test series.

"All PCR tests from yesterday's test have returned negative results. The England party is now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2 pm-5 pm (IST)," said England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) media team on Monday.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns began their training for the first Test against India on Saturday as the trio had arrived earlier after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour.

Promoted

India and England are set to play four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Tests.