Team India's plans for the second Test are unlikely to be hampered by rain, as they target a series-levelling win in the ongoing four-match Test series against England. The second Test between the two teams will begin from February 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As per weather forecast website AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be sunny on all five days. England lead the four-match Test series against India 1-0. The visitors defeated the Indian team by 227 runs in the opening Test which was also held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Axar Patel has recovered completely after being sidelined for the first Test, due to pain in his left knee. The all-rounder is available for selection in the second Test.

Shahbaz Nadeem, who featured in the opening Test against England, has been added along with Rahul Chahar to the group of standby players.

The playing XI for the second Test has not been announced so far.

England have announced a 12-man squad for the second Test.

Pacers James Anderson and Jofra Archer will not be featuring amongst the fast bowlers. Jos Buttler has been rested for the remaining three Tests of the series, with Ben Foakes set to take the gloves as confirmed by skipper Joe Root, during a virtual press conference on Friday.

Dom Bess is the last player missing out from the lineup that featured in the first Test.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

England XII for second Test: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes (w), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.