India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

Virat Kohli Credits England Bowlers, Says India Were 30-35 Runs Short

Updated: 26 January 2017 20:53 IST

England defeated the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Virat Kohli credited England bowlers for their performance in the first T20I in Kanpur © BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli credited and congratulted England bowlers after restricting India to a modest total in the first Twenty20 International, played at Green Park, Kanpur. The visitors only allowed the hosts to score 147/7 after which they chased down the total with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kohli said India were in the end 30-35 runs short of their target.

England bowlers cashed in on questionable shot selection of the Indian batsmen before skipper Eoin Morgan led from front with a 51 off 38 balls to set up an emphatic win for his team.

"England played better cricket than us today, and they are deserving winners. Credit to their bowlers, they bowled good hard lengths with extra pace and bounce," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We would have liked to execute that as well, but we were about 30-35 runs short on that wicket."

Defending the target, Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) shone with the ball for India and Kohli was full of praise for the young leg-spinner.

"I have a lot of confidence in him (Chahal), he plays with me at RCB. He has wicket-taking ability as well. He is confident about his skills. A youngtsre showing cricketer, really a good sign," he said.

England skipper Eoin Morgan also lauded his bowlers for the "outstanding" effort.

 

 

 

 

"Our bowlers were outstanding tonight, Moeen Ali in particular showed great resolve. We showed a lot of experience, and Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan put their hands up in very important roles," Morgan said.

"They made it very hard for the Indian batsmen on a small ground. Sam Billings and Jason Roy did outstandingly well, Sam has taken his two chances when he's had the opportunity."

Off-spinner Moeen Ali was adjudged man-of-the-match for his impressive 4-0-21-2 spell and that too in the shortest format of the game.

"As a bowling unit we were fantastic. We are pleased to be 1-0 up with two big games to go. I took a bit of confidence from the ODIs, but just tried to bowl a length," Ali concluded.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • England have taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series
  • The next match will be played in Nagpur on Sunday
  • Moeen Ali was named Man of the Match
