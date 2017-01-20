India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan in Hospital Ahead of Kolkata ODI

India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan was in hospital on Friday, ahead of the 3rd ODI in Kolkata.

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was on Friday rushed to a hopsital following an injury scare after the team landed in Kolkata ahead of the third and final One-Day International against England. Dhawan reportedly had some issues on his left thumb, where he had suffered a minor fracture during the Test series against New Zealand last year, as per sources quoted by PRI. Dhawan had continued his poor run of form in the first two ODIs against England, scoring 1 and 11 runs in Pune and Cuttack, respectively.

"He went to consult in the radiology department and was there for more than an hour," an official in Kolkata told PTI on Friday.

Dhawan has already come under serious pressure for his opening spot following his inconsistent run, with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane waiting in the wings.

Now with the injury concern, it remains to be seen whether he makes the cut for the final ODI and keeps his place intact in the upcoming Champions Trophy, where he was adjudged Player-of-the-Series in the team's triumph in 2013.

Meanwhile, former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly has promised a sporting wicket for the final one-dayer.

"It will be a good wicket we hope to see a perfect cricket match," Ganguly said.

The one-day action will return to the Eden after two years with Rohit Sharma's world record 264 fresh in the memory.

Sharma's epic knock powered India to 404/5 in the last ODI here as India beat Sri Lanka by 153 runs on November 13, 2014.

The CAB also announced that MS Dhoni who has relinquished captaincy in the limited overs will be handed a crystal Swarovski memento in a felicitation.

(With inputs from PTI)