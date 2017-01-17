 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

India Vs England 2nd ODI: Why India Might Field First Again If They Win The Toss

Updated: 17 January 2017 19:47 IST

According to the local curator, the dew starts settling in by 5.30 p.m and toss can play a determining role in favour of the side batting second.

India Vs England 2nd ODI: Why India Might Field First Again If They Win The Toss
Dew might play a determining role in the second ODI in Cuttack © AFP

India chased down a huge total of 351 runs in the first One-Day International in Pune, defeating England by 3 wickets. They might go the same way again in the second ODI on January 19. The reason this time is the dew factor. The match starts at 1.30 p.m. and according to the local curator Pankaj Patnaik, the dew starts settling in by about 5.30 p.m. and the toss can play a deciding role. Both teams are still in Pune and they only reach Cuttack on Wednesday, a day before the match, giving them very little time to assess the conditions.

"There has been heavy dew for the last few days and we will try our best to negate it -- by using chemical spray, two super-soppers and roping the field," said Patnaik said on Tuesday.

"The outfield grass has also been trimmed to about six millimetres from eight so that dew soaks into the ground," he added.

The venue hosted its last ODI more than two years ago when India put up a record 363/5 here en route to thrashing Sri Lanka by 169 runs on November 2, 2014 to set the tone for a 5-0 clean sweep.

"It's difficult for me to predict a total but this pitch will be full of runs as it has always been. It will be an out and out batting pitch and it's up to the batters to make it count," the curator said.

The same strip was used last for the Haryana versus Jammu & Kashmir Group C Ranji Trophy fixture that ended in a draw with the former taking three points on basis of their first innings lead after piling up 502 runs.

India are 1-0 ahead in the three-match series and the Cuttack ODI win will seal the series for the home side. The third and the last match of the series will be played in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on January 22.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India England Virat Kohli Kedar Jadhav Barabati Stadium, Cuttack India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dew might be the determining factor in second ODI
  • Dew starts coming around 5.30 p.m: Pitch curator
  • India play the second ODI on January 19 against England
Related Articles
India vs England 1st ODI: Kedar Jadhav Credits Virat Kohli For His Match-Winning Knock
India vs England 1st ODI: Kedar Jadhav Credits Virat Kohli For His Match-Winning Knock
Joe Root To Skip IPL 2017 In Order To Spend Time With Newborn Son
Joe Root To Skip IPL 2017 In Order To Spend Time With Newborn Son
Mohammad Azharuddin Moves Court Against Hyderabad Cricket Association Elections
Mohammad Azharuddin Moves Court Against Hyderabad Cricket Association Elections
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 17 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.