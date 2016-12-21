 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

India v England: 5 things we learnt from the hosts' 4-0 series win

Updated: 21 December 2016 11:00 IST

India vs England: Powered by Ravindra Jadeja's seven-wicket haul, the hosts beat Alastair Cook's men by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final Test at theM. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

India v England: 5 things we learnt from the hosts' 4-0 series win
India vs England: Virat Kohli's men are now unbeaten in 18 Tests after their win in the 5th Test. © AFP

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team on Tuesday scripted a sensational win against England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai to cap off a memorable 4-0 series win. Powered by Ravindra Jadeja's seven-wicket haul, the hosts beat Alastair Cook's men by an innings and 75 runs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The win extended the Indian team's unbeaten run to 18 Tests. Skipper Kohli was awarded the man of the series award for accumulating 655 runs in the series, while young batsman Karun Nair was declared man of the match for his historic knock of 303* runs. After dominating the Rajkot Test, England were thoroughly outplayed by the Indian side in the remaining encounters.

King Kohli reigns supreme

The 28-year-old achieved new highs in 2016 with five successive series wins as captain and three double centuries. Dubbed 'King Kohli', he hit an impressive 235 in the fourth Test in Mumbai to pass 1,000 runs in Test cricket for the year and take his career total past 4,000. He then followed it up with 167 in the second Test in Visakhapatnam and finished as the series top-scorer with 655 runs.

Captain Cook nears exit

Cook fuelled doubts about his future as England captain before the first Test when he said he was finding it hard to be away from his family. After a trademark 130 in the draw in Rajkot, the left-hander failed to make an impact in the remaining matches. The clamour grew for him to step aside and let vice-captain Joe Root take charge soon after India crushed England in the Mumbai Test to seal the series. After England's shocking batting collapse to lose the final Test in Chennai on Tuesday, the 31-year-old may decide to finally step down.

Runs no problem for India

Not just Kohli but all the batsmen made key contributions in tricky situations during the five-match Test series. Karun Nair smashed an astonishing unbeaten 303 while KL Rahul fell just one short of a double century in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin averaged 43.71 batting at seven, while Ravindra Jadeja made 90 in Mohali and Jayant Yadav bludgeoned 104 in Mumbai. Murali Vijay also impressed, as did Cheteshwar Pujara.

England can cling to young hope

Amidst the carnage England did discover promising new batting talent for the top of the order in the shape of 19-year-old Haseeb Hameed and South African-born Keaton Jennings. Hameed made 31 and 82 on debut, While 24-year-old Jennings scored 112 in his maiden Test knock. If Cook and Hameed open, then Jennings could slot in at number three for the Poms. In-form Root would then play in his preferred number four slot giving England a better balance to their batting order as Moeen Ali could drop back down to seven or eight.

More heat over DRS

The Decision Review System (DRS) umpiring technology was used for the first time in a Test series featuring India during this England tour. While India had an audio tool to detect the sound of the ball grazing bat or glove, and ball-tracking technology, the use of thermal imaging was conspicuous by its absence. The 'Hot Spot' technology is widely used by other Test-playing nations, but was unavailable in India due to logistical issues. So while Kohli gave the technology a big thumbs-up, observers said that DRS still needs to be applied uniformly across the game's arenas.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India England India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat England by an innings and 75 runs in the 5th Test
  • India won the five-match Test series 4-0
  • Virat Kohli scored 655 runs in the series
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.