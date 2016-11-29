 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

I Will Give 9.75 Out of 10 to India: Sunil Gavaskar on Mohali Test Win

Updated: 29 November 2016 20:10 IST

Sunil Gavaskar congratulated India for superb victory and praised Indian spinners for a remarkable show in the Mohali Test.

I Will Give 9.75 Out of 10 to India: Sunil Gavaskar on Mohali Test Win
India thrashed England by eight wickets in the third Test securing 2-0 lead in the 5-Test series © AFP

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday attributed spinners for the emphatic win in the Mohali Test and gave an outstanding rating to the Indian side for the top class performance in the match.

"This is a near-to-perfect performance by the Indian team and I will give 9.75 out of 10 to India for their performance in the Mohali Test," he told NDTV.

India thrashed England by eight wickets in the third Test securing an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the five-Test series against England. The visitors bundled out for 236 in the second innings, despite an unbeaten half-century by the injured Haseeb Hammed, giving the target of 103 runs to India for victory.

"England were never in a position to win the game. They had won the toss and lost the opportunity to take a good lead in the first innings. They have not played good cricket and they have to accept it" he said.

"There is no excuse for England for the conditions or the pitch. These were England-like conditions and they should have performed better," he added.

India were, at one time, reeling at 204/6 in the first innings. Thanks to the contribution of Indian spinners, the team managed to score over 400 in the first innings and secure a lead of 134 runs.

"Indian spinners were briliant with the bat. The seven, eight and nine numbers for India were the key, as they contributed with the bat and because of them India got past England's first innings total," the former India captain further said.

Gavaskar also commented on Virat Kohli's captaincy, he said," Virat is getting better with every match, He is beginning to believe in his players and his teammates are also responding to him. Because of this, India are ahead in the series," he concluded.

2-0 up in the seris, India are now scheduled to play the fourth Test from December 8 in Mumbai.

Topics : India England Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Alastair Cook Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali India vs England 2016 Cricket Sunil Gavaskar
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sunil Gavaskar rated India's performance as top-class
  • He gave 9.75 points out of 10 to India for the performance
  • He praised Virat Kohli's captaincy too
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.