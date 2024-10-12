India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the third T20I in Hyderabad. India made one change to their playing XI with Ravi Bishnoi replacing seamer Arshdeep Singh, while Bangladesh made two changes. However, there was no debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana, who was unavailable for selection after he didn't travel with the team to Hyderabad. The BCCI on Saturday released a statement on Harshit's availability, saying that the pacer was ill and didn't travel with the team from Delhi to Hyderabad.

"Mr. Harshit Rana was unavailable for selection for the third T20I due to a viral infection and did not travel with the team to the stadium," the BCCI informed shortly after the toss.

Meanwhile, India have an unassailable 2-0 in the series, having won the first T20I in Gwalior by 7 wickets and the second at Delhi by 86 runs.

"Happy Dussehra everyone and good to see everyone at the ground even though we are 2-0 up. It's important to follow the good habits, sometimes you can get complacent after winning series. We just want to give a lot of freedom to the person coming into bat despite game situation. Looks a good wicket and we said last game we wanted to bat first. Want to set a target and defend," Suryakumar said at the toss.

"I am happy to bowl first, so doesn't matter. Want to take responsibility as a batting group - hope they do something special today. Consistency is one area we need to improve. I hope the whole 40 overs we'll do something special," he added.

Teams: India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)