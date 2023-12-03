With the series already in the bag, Team India will look to test its bench strength as they face Australia in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. All-rounder Shivam Dube is the most likely candidate to get the nod in the team, with in-form Rinku Singh being rested for the inconsequential contest. The focus will be on Shreyas Iyer after the batter was dismissed for cheap in the last match, having missed the first three games. Iyer is likely to play a huge part during the tour of South Africa.

On the other hand, Australia eye a consolation win ahead of the team's departure Down Under.

When will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be played on Sunday, December 3.

Where will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match be played?

Advertisement

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia, 5th T20I match?

Advertisement

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 5th T20I match for free?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)