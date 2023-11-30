India will face Australia in the fourth T20I of the Australia tour of India, five-match T20I Series 2023, on Friday, December 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, India. The match will start at 07:00 PM IST. After winning two games on the trot, the hosts, India failed to get over the line in the third T20I. However, they still have their noses ahead in this series and will look to clinch the series in Raipur. Australia, on the other hand, successfully chased a target of 223, propelled by a blistering century from Glenn Maxwell in the last match to stay alive in the series.

The team led by Matthew Wade will now focus on maintaining the winning momentum and level the series.

IND vs AUS pitch report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur is a balanced surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 147 runs.

Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

IND vs AUS weather report

The temperature at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is predicted to be 28 degrees Celsius with 46% humidity.

IND vs AUS Fantasy XI Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has amassed 181 runs in three matches of Australia in India, five-match T20I Series 2023, at an average of 90.5 and a strike rate of 181. He has smashed one half-century and one ton and achieved the highest score of 123 not out.

2. Josh Inglis: Australia's Josh Inglis has amassed 122 runs in three matches and is the team's leading run-scorer in the series. He has a strike rate of 203.33 and averages 40.67. He has one century to his name in this campaign.

3. Ravi Bishnoi: The India bowler has picked up six wickets in three matches. Ravi Bishnoi's best figures for this edition is 3/32 and his average is 19.66.

4. Nathan Ellis: The bowler from Australia has picked up three wickets in three matches so far at an average of 41.66. Nathan Ellis's 3/45 is his best bowling performance of this series.

IND vs AUS Fantasy XI team

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-captain: Travis Head

India vs Australia head-to-head record in T20I

India and Australia have competed against each other on 29 occasions in T20Is. While India have won 17 matches, Australia have emerged victorious on 11 instances and one match yielded no result.

The last five T20 matches have seen India win four times and Australia on one occasion. The highest score in these five matches is 235 by India whereas the lowest has been 90 by Australia.

The team batting first has won six times and lost seven times in 13 matches, meanwhile, the chasing side has won on 11 occasions and lost four times in 15 matches.

India vs Australia prediction

India have won four of the last five T20I matches against Australia and will go into this clash as the favourites.