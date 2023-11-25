India will face Australia in the second T20I of Australia tour of India, 5 T20I Series 2023 on Sunday, November 26, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The match is expected to start at 7:00 PM IST. A new-look India team registered an exhilarating two-wicket victory in a nail-biting match. In pursuit of 209, India managed to clinch the win on the last ball, thanks to a rapid innings from Rinku Singh. However, despite the commendable batting performance, India's bowling displayed room for improvement.

Australia, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from the defeat and level the series. Josh Inglis produced a masterful innings for the Aussies, however, the bowlers failed to contain the Indian batters in the loss.

Top Batters To Watch Out For

1. Josh Inglis

Australia's Josh Inglis has made 110 runs in one match so far. The right-handed batter averages 110 and has a strike rate of 220. The wicket-keeper batter has one century.

2. Suryakumar Yadav

India's Suryakumar Yadav piled up 80 runs in one match so far. The right-handed batter averages 80 and has a strike rate of 190.48. The middle-order batter has scored a half-century.

3. Ishan Kishan

India's Ishan Kishan has made 58 runs in one match so far. The left-hander averages 58 and has a strike rate of 148.72. The top-order batter has one half-century to his name.

4. Steve Smith

Australia's Steve Smith has managed 52 runs in one match so far. The right-hander averages 52 and has a strike rate of 126.83. The opening batter has one half-century.

5. Rinku Singh

India's Rinku Singh has made 22 runs in one match so far. The left-hander has a strike rate of 157.14.

Top Bowlers To Watch Out For

1. Tanveer Sangha

Australia's Tanveer Sangha has taken two wickets in one match. The leg-spinner has an average of 23.50 and an economy of 11.75. His best figures in the series are 2/47.

2. Matthew Short

Australia's Matthew Short has scalped one wicket in one match. The off-spinner has an average of 13.00 and an economy of 13.00. His best performance in the Australia tour of India 5 T20I Series 2023 is 1/13.

3. Jason Behrendorff

Australia's Jason Behrendorff has taken a wicket in one match. The left-arm fast bowler has an average of 25.00 and an economy of 6.25.

4. Sean Abbott

Australia's Sean Abbott has accounted for a wicket in one match. The right-arm fast bowler has an average of 43.00 and an economy of 11.21.

5. Prasidh Krishna

India's Prasidh Krishna has taken one wicket in one match. The right-arm fast bowler has an average of 50.00 and an economy of 12.50.