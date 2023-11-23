India will take on Australia on Thursday in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST. India enter the upcoming match on the back of a six-wicket defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. However, the team, now under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, will look for a positive impact from the changes in personnel. Meanwhile, Matthew Wade will captain the Australian side, who will be playing his first international series in more than a year.

The squad is further bolstered by accomplished World Cup winners in the names of Travis Head, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell among others.

When will the India vs Australia, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, November 23.

Where will the India vs Australia, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam .

What time will the India vs Australia, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 1st T20I match for free?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)