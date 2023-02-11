Following his side's thumping innings win in the first Test against Australia, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his excellent show with bat and ball, thanked the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for helping him make a memorable comeback to the national side. A fiery five-wicket haul by Ravichandran Ashwin combined with all-round brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel helped India clinch a massive win by innings and 132 runs within the first three days of the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at Nagpur, after the visitors were bundled out for just 91 runs before the end of the second session on Saturday.

"Feeling amazing. When you come back after five months and give your 100 per cent, scoring runs and taking wickets. It feels amazing. I was working hard at the NCA. Would like to thank the NCA staff, physios. They have been working hard with me, even on Sundays. Was looking to bowl in good areas. Ball was spinning, going straight, keeping low. Kept telling myself to bowl at the stumps - if they make mistakes, I have a chance. I look to keep things simple. Try not to change things with my batting," said Jadeja in a post-match presentation.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja eviscerated Australia in just over two hours to hand India a crushing innings-and-132-run victory Saturday inside three days of the opening Test.

The hosts took a commanding first-innings lead of 223 in Nagpur, then skittled out Australia for 91 in an extended second session to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

