The Indian cricket team dominated the proceedings with the ball and the bat on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. Before the start of the series, there was plenty of chatter over the nature of the pitch, with suggestions of the wicket overly favouring spinners being made. While it was the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami that opened India's account with the ball, Ravindra Jadeja turned wrecker-in-chief with his five-for. However, the 'degree of spin' didn't suggest that the surface was offering any additional advantage to the spinners.

As the impact of spin bowling was being discussed in the commentary box on Day 1, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is commentating for broadcaster Star Sports in the series, cheekily trolled fellow commentator Matthew Hayden.

It was the 21st over of India's batting in the first innings when the broadcaster showed the degree of spinner Australians were able to produce.

Hayden:Hey fellows, did you see that? Aussies are winning the day on spin.

Ravi Shastri: Can't see that, Haydos. But I can see that wicket column which is still zero.

Australians, in fact, did manage to bag one wicket on Day 1, with spinner Todd Murphy removing KL Rahul right on the cusp of stumps on the opening day. It was indeed a spinner who opened the tourists' account with the ball in the match.

As for the match, India captain Rohit Sharma (56 not out) scored an authoritative half-century after Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-for as India reached 77 for 1 at stumps on day one of the opening Test against Australia on Thursday.

Come-back man Jadeja (5/47), playing his first international match after recovering from a knee injury, grabbed five wickets as India bowled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after tea.

With PTI inputs

