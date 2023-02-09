Ravindra Jadeja put up a strong performance on his comeback as he picked a five-wicket haul on Day of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. Jadeja did bulk of the bowling on the Jamtha dustbowl, earning his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs that helped India skittle Australia out for a paltry 177 after the visitors decided to take the first strike in the series-opener. Ravichandran Ashwin, who probably dominated the Aussie mind space more than his spin colleague, got 3/42 in 15.5 overs and in the process completed 450 wickets in Test cricket.

At stumps, Rohit Sharma's counter-attacking 56 not out put India in complete command with hosts ending the day at 77 for one and trailing by 100 runs.

However, there seemed to be a controversy arising over a video where Jadeja appears to be taking something from Mohammed Siraj and applying the substance on his finger. Australian media outlet foxsports.com.au did a report and posted a tweet on the same with the caption: "Interesting. A debate has erupted after vision of a questionable moment was spotted during the first innings of the first Test between Australia and India."

Vaughan tweeted the report and wrote: "What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this #INDvsAUS"

What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this ... #INDvsAUS https://t.co/NBPCjFmq3w — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2023

Even former Australia skipper Tim Paine commented on the video of the incident, with a single word comment: "Interesting"

Interesting — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) February 9, 2023

